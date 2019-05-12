Meghan Markle had made it clear that she would not pose on hospital steps after she gave birth to her baby. But the Duchess of Sussex did oblige to a photoshoot later at Windsor Castle when they introduced their newborn Archie Harrison Windsor-Mountbatten to the world.

Though we still don't know how Meghan felt about parading her newborn in front of cameras as soon as he was born. Meghan's pregnancy was shrouded in so much secrecy that when she went into labour, even senior Royals were in the dark. Meghan Markle had made a few unusual demands during her pregnancy like choosing to have a home birth over giving birth in a hospital. Her plans were promptly abandoned when she went into labour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the newborn in a series of adorable snaps. But fans seem to want more. Apparently, royal fans have been eager to see a better glimpse of the baby boy who was swaddled up in a knitted shawl for his adorable debut – and they may not have too long to wait.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first wedding anniversary right around the corner, it is quite likely that the Royal couple will want to commemorate the occasion with a special family photo of all three Royals.

Or maybe Meghan and Harry will take a leaf out of Kate Middleton and Prince William's book by releasing official portraits. The couple Cambridge had done so with their firstborn Prince George a month after he was born in 2013. We will just have to wait and see what Meghan and Harry decide.