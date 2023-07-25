Palak Tiwari is one of the emerging starkids of Bollywood. Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak, made her debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress shares an impeccable bond with her mother and young brother now. But, there was a time when things were quite hunky dory between the two.

Palak Tiwari revealed that her mother, Shweta Tiwari was traumatized by her teenage years. The Bijlee Bijlee actress revealed that she used to lie a lot and always used to get caught. So, once when she was 15-16 she told her mother that she was playing hide and seek downstairs, while in reality she had gone to the mall with her school boyfriend.

When Shweta cut her hair

"We loved going to the mall. So, I was going to the mall with him and told my mom that I'm going downstairs to play hide-and-seek. My mom said 'okay' but she wasn't in town and soon, she found out that I was not playing. She found out that I was in the mall. She got very angry. The funny part was that my mom used to say, 'Main tujhe gao bhej dungi, main tera baal katwa dungi'. (I'll send you to our village, I'll cut your hair). She even cut my hair when I was younger to make me uglier so that I can't date anyone," Palak told Bollywood Bubble.

Palak has many projects in the pipeline and is rumoured to be dating Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Tiwari girl has expressed her fondness for the young lad but has not accepted being in a relationship.