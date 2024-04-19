Actor Kajol is a doting mother to Nysa and she never fails to share cute moments of her relationship with her daughter Nysa. From praising her daughter to sharing how motherhood has changed her as a person.

Kajol pens pre-birthday note for Nysa

Ahead of Nysa's birthday mommy Kajol penned a beautiful note for Nysa. Sharing a throwback picture hugging her daughter she wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysa's 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she has made me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong."

Fans were quick to comment that she looks several shades fair in her pictures.

A section of netizens also shared her before and after pictures that show her sharp features presuming she has undergone surgeries to amp up her look.

A user wrote, "The only change is she is fairer and has better-groomed brows and makeup and hair."

Another wrote, "Is it puberty or surgery?"

A third user, "And how you make her fair day by day."

Kajol had once revealed Nysa is a lot like her.

Kajol told Instant Bollywood in a 2023 interview, "My mother was one of those who used to say, 'I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.' And I told my daughter the same thing, and my daughter's answer was, 'No, I am having sons because I don't think I can handle a daughter like me.' I was like well, now you know Nysa, now you know."

Work front

Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti. The film marks actor Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer. Last year, Kajol was seen in Lust Stories 2 and The Trial.