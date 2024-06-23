Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has been part of movies like Ek Chotisi Love Story. Since then, he starred in acclaimed movies like Lootcase, Ek Tha Tiger, and Sonchiriya.

The actor is now one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. It was shocking for fans to see Ranvir inside the house.

Ranvir Shorey reveals he participated In 'BB OTT 3 as he's out of work

A fellow contestant, Shivani Kumari asked Ranvir Shorey who is he and what does he do for a living. Ranvir didn't hesitate to say that he is an actor and has been out of work for a few years.

Shivani Kumari said, "Aap kya karte ho, kaun ho?" ( Who are you? What do you do?) (sic)."

To which Ranvir said, "I am an actor. I made my first film in the year 1999. Aaj kaam hota toh yaha kyu hota. Aapka toh acha hai khud he sab banao, khud he kamao. Aajkal ye thodi nayi technology aa gayi hai. Hum thode purane jamane ke hai. ( If I had work I wouldn't have been doing BB, it's good for the new generation, there is social media and you can make your own content and also earn money. I am old school this way). (sic)."

Netizens were unhappy to know about Ranvir Shorey's plight and came out in support of the actor.

A user wrote, "We are liking you. You are doing good as of now. Keep doing this. (sic)."

Another wrote It's shocking to see him in BB OTT. Most shocking is today's so-called influencers don't know who he is.. they are asking.(sic)."

The third one mentioned, "Truth of Bollywood. Refined actors like him have to do BiggBoss while Nepos do multiple movies without even knowing "A" of acting...(sic)."

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants who entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranvir Shorey, vlogger Shivani Kumari, actor Sana Makbul Khan, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actor Sai Ketan Rao, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, actor and model Sana Sultaan Khan, boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, and actor Poulomi Das.