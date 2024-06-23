Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently streaming live on Jio Cinema. Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan in the show The 16 contestants have been locked up inside the house and this time the season will be going on for six months.

The contestants come from different walks of life. Some are social media influencers, some are YouTubers, and two of them are actors. However, among all the contestants so far. It's Armaan Malik and his two wives that are garnering headlines among ardent BB watchers and celebs.

Armaan Malik along with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik are inside the house this season.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Armaan Malik and his wives for promoting 'polygamy'

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a former BB contestant. She has participated in seasons 13, 14 and 15 of Big Boss wasn't happy with the trio's entry and also asked Bigg Boss makers 'how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lashed out saying that how can the trio use national television to promote 'polygamy.'

Shameless Trio who don't even care about their kids and happily encourage polygamy are now in #BiggBossOTT3 . #ArmaanMalik #PayalMalik #KritikaMalik . It's pathetic to see how senseless the two ladies are, the guy is anyways shameless.pic.twitter.com/OYULQEr6Ub — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 22, 2024

She wrote, "Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination. "

Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing… https://t.co/BVeVjGrTm2 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 22, 2024

She reacted to a video of the YouTuber and his wives on Bigg Boss OTT 3, which was shared with a tweet that read, "Shameless trio who doesn't even care about their kids and happily encourage polygamy are now in Bigg Boss OTT 3...it's pathetic to see how senseless the two ladies are, the guy is anyways shameless."

Devoleena further added, "And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke (Are you struggling so much) that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Everyone can live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery. This is why the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) should be mandatory. So that the law is the same for everyone and society can be free from such filth. A second wife while having a first wife. Imagine if, in the name of equality, wives started having 2-2 husbands, would you still be entertained?"

She further wrote, "And I don't understand who their followers are. And for what reason do they follow them? Is your mind in the right place or not please get it treated first. If you find this shamelessness right then your life is a waste. You can't think beyond it nor can you do anything about it. What do you want to teach the new generation, that they should have multiple marriages? Gross. The thought itself is so cringe. And if it's so necessary to have 2-3 marriages then do it and stay at home. Don't spread this filthy mindset to the world. As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad. And Bigg Boss, I don't know what has happened to you."

The contestants in the house are Chandrika Dixit, Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, Luv Kataria, Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Poulomi Das, Sana Sultana, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari, Deepak Chaurasia, Vishal Pandey.