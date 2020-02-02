Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already becoming a nightmare for Canadian citizens? The Royal couple recently announced their decision to move to Canada after they resigned their "senior" Royal roles. But it looks like their move to Canada might not be as smooth as they expected it to be.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Canada is fast turning into a major controversy, as a petition demanding that the Canadian taxpayer does not foot the bill for their stay gathers almost 100,000 signatories.

It has been reported that Meghan Markle was eyeing an extravagant mansion in Canada to set up shop. But this raises an important question, who will be footing the bill for the Royal couple's continued luxurious lifestyle. It is known that they will no longer be getting aid from the Sovereign Grant and the couple Sussex even went as far as to announce that they would pay back all the renovating costs of Frogmore Cottage. However, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not yet divulged a concrete earning plan after their exit.

And it seems that Canadian citizens are thinking the same thing. The question of who should pay for their 24-hours security costs has still not been resolved and is threatening to become a serious political headache for the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The security costs for Meghan, Harry and Archie are estimated to be around at least £1 million per year, and it was initially understood that Mr. Trudeau had reassured the Queen that Canada would pay part of those costs.

This provoked a swift response from a lobby group called the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, who circulated a petition calling on Mr. Trudeau to refuse all requests for public funds to cover the Sussexes security arrangements.

At the time of the launch, Aaron Wudrick, the organisation's federal director, said: "Canadians are pleased to welcome the Duke and Duchess to Canada — but have made it crystal clear that taxpayers should not be forced to support them while they are living here.

"All Canadians wish them well as they realize their ambition of financial independence."

The petition was signed by 80,000 within days of its launch and has now almost reached the 100,000 mark.

Well, we have to say that the petition seems like a reasonable move because Meghan and Harry still behave like the world should bend to accommodate them no matter what. The resignation was supposed to be a step in the right direction. But perhaps it wasn't after all.