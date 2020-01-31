The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their resignation from "senior" Royal roles recently. The announcement was met with shock by the Royal Palace as we ll as the world. And though it seems that there are many things Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be foregoing in their supposed transition to civilian life. There is one thing they might not be giving up at all.

Reportedly, the issue of Harry and Meghan's security is at the forefront of discussions at the moment, but one expert believes they are likely to receive the same level of protection as any other royal. This is the one aspect of royal life which Meghan and Harry will never lose.

Mark Stephens of the London law firm Howard Kennedy told People they will receive the same amount of protection regardless of "whether or not they are active members" of the Royal Family.

He added: "If you take the Dutch royal family for example, where a number of them work — the King is an airline pilot — they still have diplomatic immunity because of their status as a member of the royal family.

However, on paper it looks like the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be making quite a few sacrifices. Apparently, they will no longer be funded by the Sovereign Grant. And since Meghan and Harry have still not revealed any concrete plans of how they hope to achieve financial independence. It does make on wonder how they hope to pay back the cost of renovating Frogmore Cottage or better yet, how they can afford a luxury mansion in Canada, which according to their announcement is going to be their new base of operations. We'll just have to wait and see what Meghan and Harry plan to do with their supposed independence.