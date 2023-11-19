In a shocking turn of events, Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas, aged 45, was discovered dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam, Kerala. The unfortunate incident unfolded when the hotel's management noticed a person inside a parked vehicle on their premises for an extended period and promptly informed the police.

Upon arrival, the police officers, concerned about Thomas's well-being, attempted to communicate with him. With no response and the actor unresponsive, they took swift action, breaking the side window of the car for access. Despite immediate transportation to a nearby hospital, Vinod Thomas was declared dead on arrival, intensifying the shock and sadness surrounding the incident.

The news of the actor's demise circulated rapidly on the internet, triggering an outpour of condolences from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers. Prior to the tragic discovery, there had been concerns about Vinod Thomas's whereabouts as he had been missing for several hours, eventually found sitting in the parked car.

The police, while confirming the actor's death, stated, "We found him inside the car and took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead." The body has been sent for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Preliminary suspicions suggest the possibility of inhalation of poisonous gas from the car's air conditioning system, pending confirmation through the postmortem process.

Vinod Thomas gained recognition for his notable roles in Malayalam films such as 'Ayyappanum Koshyum,' 'Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla,' 'Oru Murai Vanth Paathaaya,' 'Happy Wedding,' and 'June,' among others. The untimely demise of the actor has left the film industry and fans in mourning, with social media platforms flooded with heartfelt tributes and messages of support for the bereaved family. As the postmortem unfolds, further details regarding the circumstances leading to Vinod Thomas's tragic death are anticipated to emerge.