RRR has been one of the most-talked about topics for more than a year now. This film is releasing on January 8, 2021 and this has been the only update that the makers have given to their fans.

A lots and lots of news about Jr NTR and his role in RRR have been doing rounds since sometime. But all that we know is that he has stepped into the shoes of Komaram Bheem for this SS Rajamouli directorial. As per the latest reports, it is said that Jr NTR will be seen not just in one role, but all three together.

Yes. Besides playing Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter, Tarak will be seen as someone who is a loots trains for the sake of bombs and as a fighter in the forests. If this news is true, it means that fans of NTR are going to have a blast at the theatres with the massive performance and avatars of Tarak.

In one of the scenes, which are canned in the forest, Tarak will be seen fighting with a tiger. Also, the friendship and bonding scenes in between Ram Charan and Jr NTR are said to be highlights of the film, without a doubt.

The world is going through one of its hardest times. The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness.



Stay Hygienic. Stay Safe! pic.twitter.com/UMHnLmdkA8 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 16, 2020

Fans of the Young Tiger are waiting to get a glimpse of him from this multi starrer film. Reports claim that the first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem will be unveiled on May 20th, on the occasion of his birthday.

RRR has Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakhani and others in lead roles. Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Ramaraju and Alia Bhatt his ladylove.

The film is produced by DVV Danayya under a budget if Rs 350 Cr . Expectations are high on this pan India film which will release in 10 different languages.