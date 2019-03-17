Reportedly Meghan Markle is being insulted over her career. Apparently, Meghan Markle has been dubbed a "failure" and "over the hill" in her career by a leading royal biographer in a tell-all documentary about the Duchess of Sussex and her family this month.

Meghan Markle is reportedly due to give birth in April and apparently She has begun her maternity leave. But the Duchess of Sussex has been under a lot of media scrutiny and her family has not been helping her much. Meghan Markle has been dealing with family drama ever since she joined the Royal Family. Reportedly there has been some speculation about whether some in Meghan's own family, especially her father Thomas Markle Sr, will be part of the new baby's life. Apparently, however, a royal biographer claims that Mr Markle gave his daughter the determination to succeed in her younger days, despite her being a "failure" and "over the hill".

Reportedly Channel 5 documentary "Meghan & The Markles: A Family at War", which aired earlier this month, delves into the Duchess' family background and life before she became a royal.

Apparently, the programme heard from royal author Andrew Morton, who has published his own biography of Meghan. Mr. Morton said: "Let's not forget that, for ten years, her budding career as an actress was something of a failure. "She was kind of, at 30, over the hill, in Hollywood terms, when she got this gig in Suits."

Mr. Morton continued: "The fact that she kept on going on, the fact that she went to all these rehearsals and auditions without the prospect of work showed that kind of determination that her father imbued in her and that has propelled her to where she is today."

Before her big break, the documentary narrator relates how Meghan, "for almost a decade, auditioned for bit parts in movies, ads and gameshows".

She adds: "Her mother and father had backed her throughout it all."

It is known that before the TV show Suits, Meghan Markle was little more than a struggling actress. But we have to say, she did hold her own on the show. She was a series regular on a hit TV show, which is something in Hollywood, contrary to what people might think. We wish Meghan Markle well.