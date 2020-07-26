An Indian couple has been found dead in their flat in Abu Dhabi, where they lived for nearly 18 years, a media report said.

Hailing from Kozhikode, Kerala, Janardhanan Pattiery, 57, worked at a travel agency and his wife Minija, 52, at a chartered accountant and audit firm, the Khaleej Times report said.

According to a colleague and friend, the couple maintained a "normal" lifestyle but Pattiery had recently lost his job.

"They were calm and quiet people. I don't remember them having any issue with anyone.

"Pattiery had lost his job. Earlier they had sold their car. All friends and colleagues are shocked. This is unexpected," the friend added.

The couple's only son now works in Bengaluru, India.

"On Thursday evening, their son phoned me saying his parents weren't answering calls for the past four days. I visited their building. The caretaker said he hadn't seen them for a few days. On Thursday night, police found them dead inside their flat," the friend was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

A social worker is following the case for repatriation of bodies.

COVID-19 tests have been conducted.