While guests are always welcome at 77-year-old Mary Wischusen's home in Clearwater, Florida, but the septuagenarian did not expect to find an 11-foot alligator in her kitchen at the dead of the night last week.

Hearing noise come from her kitchen, Mary went towards the source to find the giant reptile looking completely at home there.

The Clearwater Police Department took to Twitter to narrate the incident. They wrote, "A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries."

"He was just lying there. It's like he made it all the way through the kitchen and he thought he was so smart," Mary was quoted as saying by Spectrum News.

Mary immediately went back to her room and called 911 who sent a trapper to catch the alligator. She was panicking so she had to take steps to calm back down.

"I was hyperventilating a little, so what I did was go on the computer and play games to settle down," Mary had said.

However, by then, the alligator managed to cause quite some damage in the house by denting Mary's refrigerator, making holes in the wall, shattering windows and also going through the wine collection.

The trapper suspects that the alligator wiggled its way into Mary's house through a low-lying window and made its way into the kitchen.

"[He was] just laying there. It's like he made it all the way through the kitchen and he thought he was so smart," Mary recalled.

When the trappers went to Mary's house to catch the alligator, he seemed to be very relaxed and they think it is because of the alcohol he consumed. However, Mary was ver=y upset that her good wine is now wasted.

"It's mating season, guys, it's mating season, and they'll try anything. So I don't know why he wanted my red wine but he got my red wine. The good stuff," she said.