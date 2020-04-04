Actor Logan Williams, who played the character of young Barry Allen on the televison show 'The Flash' died at the age of 16, according to reports.

The cause of death was not disclosed and her mother Marlyse Williams was devastated over his son's death, The Hollyowood Reporter said quoting Canada's Tri-City News.

According to reports, his mother said the coronavirus pandemic has made difficult for family to grieve over Logan's death because of the social distancing.

The Flash co-stars remembers Logan

The grown-up version of Barry Allen, played by actor Grant Gustin shared a post on Instagram said penned a heart touching message for the deceased Logan.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them." Gustin wrote.

He added that please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.

John Weslet Shipp, Logan's co-star in The Flash said he was heartsick to know about the death of Logan. "He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan's family and friends in your grief".

Apart from 'The Flash', Logan has also featured in 'Supernatural' and 'When Calls the Heart'. Logan is survived by his parents, aunts and uncles and grandparents.