Arbaaz Khan is all set to venture into the world of the small screen with his latest show Pinch, which will be aired on YouTube. The show will focus on celebs, their social media interactions, trolls and trolling.

Even before the premiere of the show, it has already started generating buzz for the revelations by celebrities. During the launch of his new show called Pinch, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he had asked Sunny Leone a question which a social media user had commented on her timeline. It was so nasty that she cried profusely. The purpose of the show is to discuss and bring forth the ghosts of the social media which some way or the other have affected their personal lives.

Now, Arbaaz himself has revealed that even his brother, Salman Khan wanted to be a part of the show and come as a guest celebrity. But, it was Arbaaz who asked him not to come on the show as he wanted to see how well or bad he would do on his own. He also said that he has asked Salman to join him for the next season and let him carry this season on his shoulders.

At a recently held conference, Arbaaz had opened about the show. On being asked if he would invite Malaika on his chat show, he refrained from talking about it yet again. "I don't want to make any random and stray comments. Different opinions prevail, let's see how it works."

There were rumours of the couple judging Nach Baliye together. On which, Khan said, "That's an interesting question. Let's just keep that a secret. I don't wish to answer that right now." Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sunny Leone are some of the celebs who would be seen on the show.