It's a gloomy day for the industry as renowned actor Rituraj Singh who recently featured in Anupamaa passed away in the wee hours on Tuesday. This piece of shocking and gripping news has shaken the industry.

Rituja Raj's colleague and friend Amit Behl said, "Rituraj Singh has died at the age of 59. He suffered a cardiac arrest, and had been hospitalised recently for a pancreatic illness."

Close friend Amit Behl says, "Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed… pic.twitter.com/novVADsHQw — SBB-Aajtak (@ATSBB) February 20, 2024

As per indianexpress.com, Amit said that Rituraj Singh died at 12:30 am. In a statement, he said, "He was unwell and was hospitalised 15 days back due to some pancreatic issues. He was back home a few days back, but yesterday was feeling really weak and they rushed him to the hospital. But he got the attack before reaching the hospital."

Several fans took to their respective X handles to pay tribute to the actor.

Shocking News: Tv actor Rituraj Singh Passed away. pic.twitter.com/8IgvBZ6icj — Shubhrangi Goyal (@ShubhrangiG) February 20, 2024

Actor Rituraj Singh passes away. He's been part of TV serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laado 2 and Anupamaa. His last film was Yaariyaan 2. #RIP #RiturajSingh pic.twitter.com/KH9nFBbUYv — Mugdha Kapoor (@Mugdha_Kapoor) February 20, 2024

Rituraj Singh appeared in shows such as Banegi Apni Baat aired on Zee TV in 1993, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, and Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3 and Never Kiss Your Best Friend among others. He was also seen in Rupali Ganguly's superhit show, Anupamaa. Rituraj also worked in films like Satyamev Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the latter, he played Varun Dhawan's father. The film also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead.