Anu Aggarwal is saddedened by the recent turn of events. The Aashiqui actress was edited and deleted from the recent episode of Indian Idol 13. The entire starcast of the film was invited as the guest judges as the episode featured the celebration of the film and its music.

While Deepak Tijori, Rahul Roy, Kumar Sanu were shown properly, Anu Aggarwal's comments and inputs were reportedly edited out from the episode.

Anu on being snubbed

And now, the actress herself has opened up about being removed from the episode. "I was sitting right next to Rahul Roy and they cut me out of the frame. Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don't have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I met the young talented singers and I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don't want to get into the defensive at all right...and I don't want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all," she told India.com.

"I am saddened that the iconic character of Aashiqui – Anu Aggarwal, all the youth, the girls can be, you know, motivated. So that has not happened? Because they deleted it. And I don't even remember today if you ask me to talk again. I couldn't avoid speaking the truth," she added.