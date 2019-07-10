Kate Middleton may have angered Meghan Markle's fans with her behavior at baby Archie's christening. Meghan's fans have accused Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, of trying to steal the thunder at Archie's christening by her choice of earrings.

We have to say that, earrings are quite an outrageous and nitpicky details to get angry about. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their son in an intimate ceremony in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle. After the ceremony, they released two official portraits of the big day to share with their fans. The focus of the images was the newly christened Royal. But it looks like some Meghan Markle fans had eyes only for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Reportedly eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice Kate was wearing Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl earrings, which she wore to Harry's christening. Some fans were not impressed with this move, as they suggested Kate was trying to "upstage" Meghan.

Fans took to Twitter to express their varying opinions on a pair of earrings. The opinions ranged from how Kate Middleton wanted to upstage Meghan, why else would she wear earrings that Princess Diana wore during Prince Harry's christening. We have to say, that is some deeply researched observation. While another said that the earrings were a tacky move on Kate's part, something for which Meghan would have been roasted. Meghan sure seems to have some supportive fans.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may not be on the best of terms but we thin these fans are reading a little too much into a pair of earrings.