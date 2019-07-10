It looks like Meghan Markle may not be the people's Duchess after all. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex appeared at Wimbledon last week to cheer on Serena Williams on Centre Court but according to one spectator, the Duchess made one bold demand while there.

Meghan Markle is a celebrity. As a former Hollywood star and now a Royal, Meghan Markle has one of the most famous faces in the world. However, according to a media consultant who was seated close to the royal during her Wimbledon experience, Meghan made a request for those seated nearby to respect her privacy when taking photos.

It is no secret that Meghan Markle values her privacy and protects it fiercely, even if it rubs some people the wrong way. Namely the public and the press. But Meghan might be taking things a little too far. Reported by The Daily Telegraph, Sally Jones, was ordered not to take any pictures because Meghan was at the event "in a private capacity."

Having been informed of the request by a royal protection officer, Ms. Jones insisted that it was yet another "another example of silly control freakery."

Ms. Jones added: "I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. Meghan Markle may be entitled to her privacy. But to not allow other people to enjoy a public sporting event the way they want to might be a little too much. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, a palace source said: "It's not unusual for people accompanying Members of the Royal Family at private, or public, events to ask members of the public not to take photographs.....It is to enable Members of the Royal Family to engage with people and events."

If this is the kind of engagement with the public the Palace is referring to then people might not want to interact with the Royals at all.