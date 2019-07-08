Baby Archie's christening was a true Royal affair and was almost pulled off without a hitch. Almost. Reportedly, Buckingham Palace made a huge error when they released the official photos from Archie Harrison's christening.

Reportedly the Royal Family released two photos, one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son on the special day and another with family. The family photo was a traditional portrait, except for one crucial thing. As in most portraits, Royal portraits especially, the subjects in the image are named. The names inform the public of who is who, a very important detail. However, when it came to naming people, the staff made a huge mistake, 9Honey reported. On a Twitter Royal Family post, Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes had been mixed up.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter noticed the problem right away.

She wrote on Twitter: "Eek both Clarence House and Buckingham Palace named Diana's sisters the wrong way round! "Lady Jane is standing next to Doria and Lady Sarah is next to William."

The mistake has since been rectified in a new Twitter post. The inclusion of Diana's sister was seen as a tribute to Harry's late mother. The pair were joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince William, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

As for the christening of baby Archie, two-month-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was baptised by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with water from the River Jordan at a private ceremony. A decision that did not sit well with the public as well as the press. You can check out the pic here: