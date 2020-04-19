The newly-constructed domes of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan collapsed due to a thunderstorm and high-speed wind in the area on Saturday (April 18) evening. At least eight domes constructed outside the perimeter of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara collapsed due to the thunderstorm that hit both sides of the India-Pakistan border.

Reports suggested that four of the domes that collapsed were on minarets, two on the museum, one on Dewanistan and one on Darshan Deori.

The collapse, which comes just 6 months after the development of the area around the Gurudwara, raised serious concerns over the quality of the material used in the Kartarpur Corridor.

An immediate inquiry into the matter will be conducted, confirmed Minister of Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry. "The matter has been addressed before the Religious Affairs Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri with a request for an inquiry," said Chaudhry as reported by India Today.

Kartarpur corridor closed

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier declared that the closure of the Kartarpur corridor was only a temporary measure.

The historic Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan will always remain open, "except during crises", the Chief Minister reiterated at a press conference.

The decision to close the corridor in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak was a temporary precautionary measure aimed at checking the spread of the deadly disease, Amarinder Singh pointed out, adding that there was no question of keeping it shut permanently.

(With agency inputs)