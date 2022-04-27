In a freak accident, a new-born baby boy died after he slipped off the hands of a staff nurse and hit the floor at a private hospital in Malhaur locality of Chinhat in Lucknow.

The post-mortem report has confirmed head injury as the cause of death.

Police have registered a case against the nurse and the hospital staff.

The incident took place on April 19 but came to light only late on Tuesday when some media persons came to know about it.

Investigating officer, Abhishek Pandey, said on Wednesday that the post-mortem examination of the baby was done on the day of the incident on the recommendation of the hospital.

"The post-mortem report that came on April 20 revealed that the death was cause due to a head injury," he added.

ADCP, east zone, Qasim Abidi said a case of death by negligence, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt was lodged on April 24 against a nurse and other staff members of the hospital.

However, no action has yet been taken against the hospital or its staff.

The case was lodged after Jeevan Rajput, the father of the deceased baby, made a formal complaint at the Chinhat police station. Rajput said that his wife Poonam was in a state of trauma after the incident and was under treatment.

Rajput said he took his wife to the hospital on April 19 when she started having labour pains and delivered at night. "I was told the baby was stillborn. However, when I spoke to my wife, she said that the delivery was normal and she saw the baby alive. She told me that she saw a nurse taking the baby in her hands without any towel, when he slipped through her hand. My wife panicked and started screaming. The nurse and other staff members reacted by pressing her mouth and threatened her to keep her mouth shut," alleged Rajput.

However, the hospital rejected the allegations and said that no such incident had taken place.