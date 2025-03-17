Ever since Sania Mirza's divorce from Shoaib Malik, there have been questions on how involved he is, as a father in his son's life now. Sania and Shoaib parted ways officially in 2024 but the duo continues to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, ever since Malik tied the knot again, he often gets questioned about his fatherly duties on social media.

Equation with son

Now, in a latest interview, Shoaib has revealed that he is more like a friend to his son than being a father. The former Pak cricket team skipper said that his son calls him "bro" and even he refers to his son as "bro" sometimes. He added that he makes sure to visit him twice every month. Shoaib also mentioned that whenever he is there, he never misses a chance to pick him up and drop him to school.

"The relationship I share with him is one of friendship. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro. I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai, and while I'm there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up," he added.

He also mentioned how the two connect on video call every day. "I have a very strong bond with him. Every day we connect on a video call and discuss everything," he said on a Pakistani television show.

Shoaib's three marriages

Sania and Shoaib both have been actively involved in co-parenting their son. The two often share pictures and videos of spending quality time with their little one. Sania and Shoaib officially parted ways after being married for over 14 years. The news of their separation left both the nations shocked.

What further left everyone surprised was Shoaib's marriage to Pak actress, Sana Javed. This marked the cricketer's third marriage as he was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui and parted ways with her in 2010.