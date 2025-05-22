Congratulations are in order for Shoaib Ibrahim's sister, Saba Ibrahim, who has welcomed her first child with her husband, Khalid Niaz. The news was shared by Khalid on his YouTube vlog.

In the vlog, Khalid, lovingly known as Sunny, captured heartfelt moments from the hospital. He also called Shoaib to share the joyous news, as Shoaib was not present at the time.

Saba's mother-in-law and her mother were by her side at the hospital, both overwhelmed with joy as they welcomed the newest member of the family.

After giving birth, Saba was seen cradling her son. While his face was hidden, the new mom beamed with joy as she held him close.

With this, Shoaib and Dipika's son, Ruhaan, has now become an elder brother figure. Fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the family.

As Ibrahim family is celebrating the arrival of their newest member. Shohaib's wife, Dipika Kakkar has been diagnosed with a liver tumour. She is expected to undergo surgery next week and has been admitted to the hospital.

Dipika recently underwent a PET scan on Wednesday, and her full reports are expected soon. That evening, Shoaib provided a health update on his YouTube channel, revealing that Dipika's surgery had been delayed due to a sudden high fever.

He said, "I wasn't able to give an update earlier as I was busy. Dipika's surgery is still pending, and we're looking forward to it. She took a few tests during our last hospital visit, and since then, she has started weaning Ruhaan. This decision came after we completed all the necessary tests."

Coming back to Saba, her journey to motherhood has been emotionally challenging. She had been trying to conceive for a while and suffered a miscarriage last year, which left her shattered.

In January 2025, Saba and Khalid announced via their YouTube vlog that she was pregnant again.

Saba, who is Dipika Kakkar's sister-in-law, married Sunny in a grand ceremony on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai.