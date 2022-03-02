Bollywood celebs celebrated Shivratri with much aplomb on March 1. The auspicious festival of Lord Shiva is celebrated and worshipped all across the country. Bollywood celebs also rang in the day with festive spirit and devotion. From Priyanka Chopra to Mouni Roy, celebs shared pictures of their Shivratri celebration. Let's take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the day in their Los Angeles home. This was their first Shivratri after turning parents. Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the name of their baby and have not decided on the name yet. The duo posed wearing traditional outfits and wrote, "Maha Shivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivratri to everyone celebrating."

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of Lord Shiva to wish her fans and followers. "Maha Shivaratri ki dheron shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko. Shiv ji aapke parivar par apni kripa banaaye rakhein, aur unke aashirwad se aap sab ke jeevan mein sukh-samruddhi bani rahe. (Happy Mahashivratri to all. May Lord Shiva shower you and your family with his blessings and you remain healthy, wealthy)."

Shamita Shetty also took to social media and said, "Happy Mahashivratri. May lord Shiva shower his blessings on all of you, surround you with peace, love and strength always."

Mouni Roy shared a picture of herself in front of a huge Shiva statue and wished everyone. Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor also wished their fans happy Shivratri. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures praying to Lord Shiva.