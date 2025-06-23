Renowned TV stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, who created magic with their on-screen chemistry in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, soon made headlines when their reel-life romance turned real.

The couple began dating in October 2023, with Kushal confirming his relationship with Shivangi. However, just last week, Kushal announced that he is now single and revealed that they had actually broken up 4–5 months ago.

His announcement, however, stirred controversy. Kushal took the time to Instagram in the middle of the night to share a series of stories about the breakup. The timing and presentation didn't sit well with many netizens, who slammed him for deleting the posts shortly after. Some even speculated that he might have been drunk while posting.

Kushal and Shivangi have unfollowed each other on social media, and Kushal has also deleted their personal photos from his Instagram.

While Shivangi remained silent when Kushal announced the breakup, she later took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post. Though she didn't directly address the split, many felt it reflected her emotional state. The quote she shared read, "Babygirl, love yourself a little extra right now. You're balancing so much, handling things no one sees, and doing your best. Give yourself grace."

What did Kushal write on IG?

Around 2:30 am on Sunday, Kushal posted, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi are not together any more, it's been 5 months so yes (sic)."

All you need to know about Kushal and Shivangi's love story

Kushal and Shivangi first met during the shoot of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, which aired from July 2023 to February 2024.

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Kushal had said, "I'm definitely in love." He even joked that while he wasn't planning to get married anytime soon, his mother would love for the wedding to happen the next day.

When all was well between the duo, they had penned heartfelt birthday wishes for each other. But after the fallout, both have deleted their pictures and posts from social media.