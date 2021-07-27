Slowly but steadily, Shivam Bhaargava is making a place for himself in the entertainment business. Shivam, who made his debut with Vikram Bhatt's Ghost opposite Sanaya Irani, has recently starred in State of Siege:Temple Attack. Bhaargava played a NSG commando alongside Akshaye Khanna and has grabbed many eyeballs.

International Business Times got in touch with the actor to talk about the film, working with Akshaye Khanna, nepotism and more.

How do you feel about the reception the film has received?

I'm pretty happy with how the film is being received. It is based on a real life incident and glad that people have appreciated and really connected with the film. There was a lot of hard work that was put in and it's a great feeling to see people loving it.

How was it working with Akshaye Khanna?

It was great working with Akshaye Khanna. He is quite a gentleman, even in his work ethics. I was quite happy to work with him in the same scenes. There's always something you can take up from such great actors. He is very easy to work with.

Do you feel OTT is the new big screen?

I think OTT is huge. There are so many opportunities for the actors and it really has become a lot bigger because of the pandemic. As everyone is stuck at home and people do need entertainment, OTT is providing that channel. It also provides a platter of opportunities for actors as well. I don't think it can ever replace the big screen but it has definitely made a place for itself.

You have worked with celeb and their kids who come from filmy backgrounds. What's your take on nepotism?

I have worked with celebrities from the film background but honestly, I look at it from a different perspective. If I had a huge empire and my son or daughter would grow up saying that they want to be a part of the company or do the same work. Would I really consider an outsider or I'll think of my own children? So it exists in every field and I can feel where it comes from.

I don't hold anything against them. But in the end, it's the talent that matters the most. And, there is no dearth of celebs and celeb kids who are amazingly talented as well.