D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, filed his nomination on Thursday for the fourth time for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency as the Congress candidate.

Suresh, the sitting MP, filed his nomination at the Ramanagara District Commissioner's Office. Suresh arrived in an open van along with a huge procession after offering special worship to the family deity Kenkeramma in Kanakapura town.

After the submission of nomination papers, he participated in a massive public rally at Ramanagara. Speaking at the rally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that Suresh has been an MP for three terms and has carried out social work.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, said that during the pandemic, it was Suresh who stood with the people.

"Is that not humanity? Where was former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy's family then? I want to convey this to Kumaraswamy. You represent one of the assembly constituencies in this district (Ramanagara). Has anyone from your family come forward to help people during the Covid pandemic?

"Suresh purchased food and medical kits for every family. He bought crops and vegetables worth crores from farmers and distributed them freely. He wore a PPE kit to bury the dead during Covid. He visited hospital wards during Covid," Shivakumar added.

"Dr. C.N. Manjunath (BJP candidate and son-in-law of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda) was in the government service. After his retirement, he entered politics. Suresh has worked constructively within and outside Parliament. Regardless of the opponent, Suresh is poised to win," Siddaramaiah said.

