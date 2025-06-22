"One of the constituencies (in Bengaluru) which is getting maximum attention and push is Shivajinagar," declared two-time Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad during an in-depth conversation on The Talk with International Business Times, setting the tone for what he called a "transformative five-year plan" for his constituency.

Rizwan Arshad, speaking during an interview with International Business Times, outlined a series of projects focused on long-term asset creation and public service improvements in the central Bengaluru constituency, ranging from school overhauls and college expansions to a push against drug abuse and major infrastructure revamps.

Education

One of the cornerstones of Arshad's vision is education. He highlighted that his focus is not only on building new institutions but also on ensuring quality and long-term impact. "I particularly work on asset creation. I don't splurge my money on roads and drains. Fifty percent of my money goes to creating assets like schools," he said.

Recognizing high dropout rates among girls due to the absence of nearby institutions, Rizwan Arshad said he initiated the construction of a girls' degree college and brought in a pre-university (PU) college. "I was told by the authorities that 92% results we could achieve in the girls' PU college," he noted proudly.

Public schools are being refurbished, and three private educational institutions have partnered to run government schools in the area. "They also have social obligations," Arshad said, adding that partnerships ensure that wherever government staff is insufficient, private players step in to maintain quality.

Drug prevention

To address growing concerns around drug abuse among youth, a sports and recreation infrastructure program is being implemented, the Congress MLA said. The plan involves constructing multipurpose spaces above community buildings and within school campuses that can be used for physical activity and public health initiatives.

"These facilities are meant to be accessible after school hours for children and residents, including women, to use for walking and yoga," he added.

Civic infrastructure

Stormwater drainage and waterlogging, recurring issues in several parts of Shivajinagar, have been partially addressed. Rizwan Arshad said engineering recommendations and the removal of encroachments helped resolve many problem areas, though some stretches remain under work.

He also acknowledged the issue of frequent road digging, which often ruins newly laid tar roads. "Some private OFC cable guy will come and dig... BBMP or BWSSB guys will come and dig," he said. A new coordination mechanism under the Greater Bengaluru Bill will now allow agencies to sit across the table and plan roadwork together to prevent duplication and damage.

Market redevelopment

Shivajinagar's iconic markets—Chandni Chowk and Russell Market—are getting long-overdue attention. "We're working on revamping these areas and creating additional parking spaces to improve traffic flow," he said. The goal is to preserve their heritage while modernizing infrastructure for better accessibility and commercial use.

Rizwan Arshad said approximately half of his MLA Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) funds are being invested in permanent public infrastructure rather than temporary works like road repairs or drain cleaning. "Fifty percent of my money goes into creating assets — schools, clinics, sports centers," he revealed.

The development push is part of a five-year plan initiated during the current legislative term. Several of the projects, including the degree college, multiple school upgrades, and sports infrastructure, are scheduled for completion within this term.

According to Rizwan Arshad, the transformation of the Shivajinagar constituency is intended to serve as a model for coordinated urban development, but he did not comment on whether similar strategies will be expanded to other constituencies.