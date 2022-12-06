Akshay Kumar has forayed into various genres ranging from action, comedy, rom-com, drama, and films based on historical and social issues. The actor gained huge fan fo built worldwide, some love him for being part of various gerns, while some mercilessly troll him for releasing 6 to 7 films in a year. Needless to say, you can hate him or love him but simply can't ignore him. His last film Ram Setu might not have done wonders at the box office but this hasn't stopped him from signing films and surprising his fan.

After putting his foothold for more than two decades the actor is foraying into Marathi cinema with 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar

Akshay Kumar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' first schedule begins in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar took to his social platform to share the first look video and shared the commencement of the shoot for his upcoming period drama 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts and wrote, "Aaj Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat ki shooting kar raha hoon, jismein Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki bhoomika kar paana mere liye saubhagya hai. Main unke jeevan se prerna le kar aur maa Jijau ke ashirwad se mera pura prayas karoonga. Aashirwad banaye rakhiyega (sic)."

This translates to: (Today I am starting the shooting of the Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' in which I am lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji. I will do my best by taking inspiration from her life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep your blessings on us).

He posted a photo of himself with folded hands before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's portrait.

In the video shared by the actor, Akshay is seen dressed in the iconic get-up of Shivaji Maharaj, the actor is seen walking towards the camera, while a euphoric song with the slogan, 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani' is playing in the background.

He captioned the video as, "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji(sic)"

आज मराठी फ़िल्म ‘वेडात मराठे वीर दौड़ले सात’ की शूटिंग शुरू कर रहा हूँ जिसमें छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी की भूमिका कर पाना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है।मैं उनके जीवन से प्रेरणा लेकर और माँ जिजाऊ के आशीर्वाद से मेरा पूरा प्रयास करुंगा !

आशीर्वाद बनाए रखियेगा। pic.twitter.com/MC50jCdN8Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 6, 2022

Fans are furious with Akshay's portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A user said, "Nobody can justify this role other than the late Mandhare brothers not even any Marathi actors bcoz Suryakant and Chandrakant Mandhare kept the dignity and respect of this role which you ppl will can't You guys know only business and you have nothing to do with public's sentiments."

A concerned netizens schooled Akshay Kumar to not tamper with the historical facts and figures of great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Wishing him luck the netizen wrote, "All the best ...But pls don't change the history as per your comforts and don't try to do appeasement politics .... Do some basic ground work / home work, before starting the project.....Don't blindly depend on the Direction dept .....Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a die hard Hindu."

The third user averred, "This is a historical movie give time to this movie don't rush to complete it as you did Pirthivraj movie. In case don't have time give up this movie have some respect on. It is positive feedback i am your fan but can't like spoiling legend story of great warriors."

The fourth one compared Akshay's look to that of Bobby Deol from Ashram. He wrote, "Shivaji Maharaj kam Ashram ka Bobby Deol Zyada lag raha. (You look more like Ashram's Bobby Deol than Shivaji Maharaj).

The fifth one said, "Plz, rhne do u didnt justify with Prithviraj Chauhan. Now plz dnt ruin with Shivaji Maharaj. U plz better make other movies.. historical movies need time and patience which you dnt have."

A few netizens were of the view that Sharad Kelkar would have been the perfect choice for the role. A netizen wrote, "Isse accha Sharad kelkar ko lelete hai , woh best hai iss character ko play karne ke liye....... Yeh Canadian actor ko kyu leliya." (Sharad Kelkar would have been a better choice).

A user noticed the colors of her turban and commented on Akshay's "Just a small thing incase anyone have noticed, how in this world the colour of the shela/ shawl and Top Pagdi got beige pink from saffron??? #historytampering."

About the film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' is about the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history. The film is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.