Amid the rise in hate crimes in the country, yet another video has surfaced on social media. In the video, the Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop.

Nandgaonkar can be heard saying change the name to something "which is not related to Karachi" or write it in Marathi language. The MNS-turned-Sena leader told the shop owner that "you will have to do it and we are giving you time."

Nitin Nandgaonkar further went on to say, "You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name,"

'I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists'

"We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," he added.

The owner of the Bandra Karachi bakery can be heard explaining the shop has nothing to do with Karachi, the Sena leader told him that he needs to make changes as soon as possible. "I will myself come and buy food from your place once you change the name and write it in Marathi and change it on the signboard as well," he can be heard saying.

After which the owner of the shop covered the name on the hoarding with a newspaper. The video took social media by storm leaving netizens in dismay and disappointed by the Shiv Sena party member's behaviour.

Being in govt should bring more responsibility, not rowdiness: Social media uproar

A Twitter user wrote, "Shiv Sena should stop this nonsense. Being in government should bring more responsibility and inclusiveness, not rowdiness."



Another wrote, "Sena leaders do not have brains. They forget to realise that Sindhi community has a sentimental value for Karachi."

Karachi Bakery incident in Bengaluru

In March 2019, the Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru was subject of threats with 12-15 men entering the premises in Indiranagar and questioning the manager about the origin of the chain's name.

A caller who identified himself as 'Vicky Shetty', an underworld don, told the bakery manager that if he didn't remove the word 'Karachi', his men will destroy everything.