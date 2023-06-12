Without any fear or panic, Syeda Begum elected Sarpanch from Tapper Waripora Panchayat of Pattan area of north Kashmir came all the way from her residence Baramulla to participate in the first-ever convention of Shiv Sena held at Srinagar on Sunday.

Syeda Begum was not the lone elected Panchayat member who participated in the convention as many others attended this conference.

"I along with some other Panchayat members attended the convention of Shiv Sena. I have yet not officially join the Shiv Sena but only attended the convention", Syeda Begum told International Bussiness Times.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and supremo of the Shiv Sena Ekanth Shinde was enthusiastic after attending the first-ever conference of his party in Srinagar-the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

"New chapter has been scripted in the history of Shiv Sena for the first time in its history Shiv Sena has organized its conference in Srinagar", Eknath Shinde said and pointed out that it is a clear indication of the changing Kashmir.

First time in its history, Shiv Sena organized its conference in Srinagar in which state presidents and other office bearers of 11 northern states participated.

Interestingly at the conference, many locals joined the outfit. A woman who was introduced as Sayeda Begum, a Sarpanch of the Pattan area of Baramulla district also joined the Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde and other office bearers of the Shiv Sena made it a point to introduce the female Sarpanch before the media to give a message of the party's growing acceptance in Kashmir Valley.

While paying tributes to the late Bala Sahib Thackeray, Eknath Shinde said that the dream of the founder of Shiv Sena has been fulfilled after the abrogation of Article 370.

Shide asks LG Manoj Sinha to provide land for 'Maharashtra Bhavan'

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and urged him to provide land in Srinagar to set up 'Maharashtra Bhavan'.

Shinde met Sinha in Srinagar and handed over a letter to him with the request, a statement from Shinde's office said. The chief minister said the Maharashtra Bhavan will help promote cultural exchange and boost the economy through tourism activities.

Shinde said it will help showcase Maharashtra's art, culture, and food in Kashmir.

NGO offers land for "Maharashtra Bhawan"

Reports said that after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to allocate land in Srinagar to build 'Maharashtra Bhawan', the coordinator of Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, Zahid Bhat Sunday offered his land in Budgam for the purpose.

NGO Sarhad hoped that the Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir would be managed and run by Kashmiri Muslims, thereby showcasing the region's rich diversity and providing a platform for cultural exchange.