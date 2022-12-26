Shishir Utsav: SSRVM host annual winter fest; 1,800 students participate [details]

The three-day annual inter-school winter festival hosted by the Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust (SSRVM) Bengaluru concluded on Monday. The event was a grand success as it served as a platform for students from across the country to showcase their talents in various competitions, ranging from sports, yoga, science projects, language, start-up, culture, and art.

The annual winter fest, which is known as Shishir Utsav witnessed active participation from around 1,800 students from 32 SSRVM schools across India. They traveled to Bengaluru to participate in the mega festival, where more than 40 sporting and non-sporting events were held.

The sports events held during the event included athletics, basketball, volleyball, football, handball etc. The students displayed a strong sense of discipline and skill mastery attained after months of arduous training. The sporting spirit and camaraderie among competitors and sports enthusiasts of all the schools was evident as they vied for the awards in the medley of track, field and cultural events. The atmosphere of jubilance and festivity ruled the 3 days.

"One has only two choices in games, one is to win and the other is to make others win, when you win you are happy and when you make others win you are double happy," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on the occasion of the festival while encouraging students to not lose cheerfulness if they lose a game or competition.

The festival was inaugurated by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's sister Bhanumathi Narasimhan.

Great festivities, high spirits

This year's theme for arts was "Peace" and performances were displayed in line with it. The SSRVM students put their best foot forward as they displayed their art and young yogis performed at the Yoga Dance display, exhibiting their coordination, flexibility and balance of body and mind.

Students also produced original and entertaining music using only waste materials as part of the junk band competition. Additionally, the dancers at the competition showcased their elegant display of moves, coordination, and props.

The Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust, the Education wing of the Art of Living, runs over 100 institutions across the country including Ayurveda college, Ayurveda Hospital and University, committed to nurturing the younger generation with their stress free holistic education captured in their motto "Vidya Dadati Purnathwam."