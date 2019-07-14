Recently, WWE star John Cena posted a morphed picture that had Shilpa Shetty's face morphed on wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. The actress now reacted to the funny photo.

While Cena's followers were perplexed to see him know Shilpa, the actress replied to the meme sharing the same image on her Instagram account.

"This is hilarious... I certainly "Didn't SEE" this coming, @johncena," she captioned the photo. The picture is now viral on social media. However, we wonder how Stone Cold would react to this hilarious photo.

A few days ago, Shilpa had shared a Boomerang video on Instagram that showed she and her husband Raj Kundra kissing each other with Hampton Court Palace in the background. The couple was having a vacation in London.

While Shilpa is now happily married to Raj, she once had to make a choice between marriage and a film with Sunny Deol. The actress had revealed that during their dating days, Raj had given an ultimatum to Shilpa stating either she should marry him or end the relationship. She chose marriage, and she certainly is glad to have made the decision.