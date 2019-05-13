Shilpa Shetty is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and we have seen her moving like a jelly in her every dance number. But during a recent episode of Super Dancer 3, the 43-year-old actress went on to declare that she doesn't know dancing after watching 6-year-old Rupsa Batabyal's performance on the show.

When Kumar Sanu appeared as a guest on the kids dance reality show, Rupsa along with her mentor Nishant set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance on Jati Hoon Main song from Karan Arjun, sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Leaving everyone jaw-dropped, Shilpa, who is currently judging Super Dancer 3, couldn't resist herself from doing a 'Shahtang Dandawat Pranam' to Rupsa on the stage. The little munchkin returned the favour to Shilpa by imitating her action on the stage bursting everyone into laughter. Shilpa even called for a seedi for Rupsa.

Even Anurag Basu along with Kumar Sanu and Geeta Kapoor were forced to rise up from their seats and give a huge round of applause to Rupsa for stepping into the shoes of Kajol and performing way better than her which took everyone down the memory lane. The judges called Rupsa 'chota packet, bada dhamaka' after watching her energetic performance.

Take a look at Rupsa Batabyal's electrifying performance on Super Dancer 3.