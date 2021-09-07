Shilpa Shetty is back in the game and how! The actress is making heads turn with her social media posts and appearances on Super Dancer 4. After receiving a warm welcome back on the show, Shilpa is back to being the fabulous judge she is.

It has been over a month and a half that her husband and celebrity businessman, Raj Kundra, remains in police custody over alleged involvement in porn racket.

Shilpa's latest post

After releasing an official statement on the whole controversy, Shilpa now keeps sharing life hacks and spiritual thoughts with her fans and followers. She recently took to social media and spoke about setbacks not being the end of the road.

"Our thoughts hold unfathomable powers that shape our approach towards life. How we handle our successes or deal with our failures is all in the mind. Does an achievement change the way you think and interact with others? Or does a setback tell you that it is the end of the road for you?"

Shetty also spoke about how everything in life is temporary, including "you". " If you can control your mind and your thoughts even when you're experiencing these extreme emotions, then you can define the world that you live in every day. Don't let the high of a success or the sadness from setbacks engulf you. LIVE IN THE NOW, EVERYTHING IS TEMPORARY... EVEN YOU," she wrote.

The defamation suit

Shilpa Shetty had filed a defamation suit against media houses for unfair and judgemental coverage of Raj Kundra's case. However, the Bombay High Court had refused to gag media on the defamation suit filed by Shilpa Shetty.

"The Defamatory Articles and Defamatory Videos have lowered the Applicant's reputation in the eyes of the general public including her fans, followers, brand endorsement companies, business associates and peers who have now started believing in the reports being published by the Defendants," her plea had said.