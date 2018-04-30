Actress Shilpa Shetty has received severe backlash on social media after she posted a video of fishing during her holidays in the Maldives. Many trolled her calling her "hypocrite" and "cruel".

Shilpa is currently enjoying some family time in the beautiful locations of Maldives. She has been posting pictures and videos from the trip, but one particular clip where she is seen catching a fish with a hook, and later releasing it, irked her followers.

Shilpa, who is a brand ambassador of PETA and often speaks against cruelty toward animals, got slammed by people for "torturing the fish just for fun".

"You're a hypocrite and your award should be revoked. You have no right to hire another sentient being, especially while being given "hero to animals" you should feel ashamed of yourself! Injustice, I've learned, doesn't last very long. Especially when you're a public figure [sic]," one commented on her Instagram video.

"This is really cruel... I mean why torture the fish for nothing... If she wanted to eat it then it was okay, but she didn't... She was just enjoying... unacceptable," another commented.

While this act of fishing led to a war on her comment section between her supporters and haters, Shilpa clarified that she is vegetarian, and the fish she caught was not supposed to be eaten, and hence she released it. She also claimed that the fish did not die.

"Dear Instafam,just want you guys to know that I'm a "non-vegetarian", I've made no bones abt it. But despite me being one, this fish isn't the kind one eats so I released it....Yes I did...And NO this one DID NOT DIE [sic]," she made a comment.

But, many still continued bashing Raj Kundra's wife saying that even if the fish didn't die, it would bear the immense pain.

Shilpa was last year honored with Hero to Animals Award by PETA for working toward the betterment of animals and speaking against the cruelty of circus business.