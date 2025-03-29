90s Bollywood beauties Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon stunned fans and paparazzi as they attended the popular reality singing show Indian Idol.

Social media users were in for a treat as the two iconic stars reunited on the show. Several clips from their interaction have gone viral. In one such clip, Raveena was posing for the paparazzi when Shilpa stepped out of her vanity van. The duo shared a warm hug and exchanged kisses, delighting fans with their camaraderie.

Who Wore What?

Shilpa oozed oomph in a black thigh-high slit saree, paired with a floral blouse, while Raveena opted for an elegant ivory ensemble.

Netizens took to social media to reminisce about the golden era of Bollywood, celebrating the enduring friendship between the two stars.

Fans were mesmerised seeing how they looked young even in their 50s.

One of the comments read, "They both look like they are 18." Another commented, "'90s beauty queens in one frame."

Another fan commented, "They both look elegant and jazzy." Another wrote, "These girls are not ageing at all."

The next one reminisced; at one point, both of them were Akshay Kumar's ex.

Work Front

Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty have shared screen space in films like Jung alongside Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, Pardesi Babu with Govinda, and Main Khiladi Tu Anari opposite Akshay Kumar.

Several rumors were rife that Akshay was dating both Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon since their Mohra days, and Akshay was even double dating Shilpa and Raveena both.

However, the actors have long moved on and are happily married to their respective spouses.

Raveena Tandon has been married to Anil Thadani (since 2004), Shilpa Shetty is married to Raj Kundra (since 2009), and Akshay Kumar is married to Twinkle Khanna (since 2001).

