Malaika Arora holds her breath while posing on runway in black catsuit at LFW; fan say 'She looks uncomfortable'

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is a fashion and fitness inspiration for generations, known for her effortless charm, striking poses, and undeniable grace. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl often takes the internet by storm with her sizzling red carpet appearances.

Malaika has been spotted at various events, looking breathtakingly beautiful in all her ensembles. The actor and fitness influencer is currently judging the dance reality show Hip Hop India.

Malaika Arora at LFW

As Lakmé Fashion Week is underway in Mumbai, several celebrities have graced the ramp, adding a dash of glamour. Joining the bandwagon, Malaika slayed on the LFW runway for Namrata Joshipura's glamorous athleisure collection.

For the show, Malaika Arora donned a stunning black catsuit featuring shimmering sequin embellishments, a swirl design, a plunging neckline, skinny-fit legs, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired the ensemble with black high-heeled pumps and a matching sequin-adorned jacket, which she elegantly draped over her shoulders.

Malaika styled her hair in a center-parted ponytail decorated with crown braids. For makeup, she opted for darkened brows, golden eyeshadow, smudged winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glossy nude brown lips, and a radiant highlighter.

Netizens had mixed reactions to her outfit and walk. While some fans felt that her body-hugging catsuit made it difficult for her to breathe and was too tight-fitting, others praised her walk, saying she outshined most of the "nepo kids" who have walked the ramp so far.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Malaika dazzled in another outfit, a shimmery maroon, off-shoulder ruffled gown cinched at the waist with a belt.

Some fans speculate that Malaika often opts for full-length outfits during fashion shows to hide her stretch marks.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is known for keeping her body as real and natural as possible. There have been times when she has proudly flaunted her stretch marks, embracing body positivity.

For the unversed, Malaika gave birth to her son, Arhaan Khan, almost 22 years ago. She shares him with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. In a world where stretch marks are often frowned upon, especially for celebrities who are expected to look flawless at all times, Malaika sets an inspiring example by embracing her imperfections. In doing so, she encourages many women to do the same.

Malaika Arora has often been spotted around the city, with pictures of her confidently flaunting her stretch marks going viral.

Last week, Malaika was seen wearing shorts paired with a white crop top and a lined blazer. She looked effortlessly beautiful in the outfit.

Take a look