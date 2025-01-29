Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has made a generation fall in love with his romantic movies, be it Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student of the Year, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, or Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Despite offering a fresh perspective on romance and his famous Koffee couch proving lucky for many celebrities, the filmmaker himself hasn't found love and continues to long for it.

On the last season of Koffee with Karan, which featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar opened up about his loneliness and desire for a relationship.

Karan said, "I am not in a relationship; I am kind of single, and it just makes me feel like I'm missing out on something. You realize you don't have a partner of your own to share the little moments of your day with. Every day, I wake up, and a small part of me feels that void. I have my kids and my mom, but when I see love around me—when I see you—I realize how meaningful that soul connection is. Having someone to wake up with, to hold their hand, to navigate tough times together... I felt so happy for you, but at the same time, I felt so alone again. I just hope this manifests into something for me. I hope one day, I have a love story to tell. I know it's not easy."

Just like Karan, many people haven't been lucky in love or found "the one."

'Rise in love...': Karan Johar endorses dating app Elevn

Last week, Karan Johar launched a new dating application, Elevn.

This comes after Karan candidly revealed his experience of facing multiple rejections on a dating app, which led to feelings of inferiority.

Sharing the details of the app, Karan took to his Instagram and wrote, "Being single can be lonely and frustrating in equal measure ... not everyone is fortunate to find the treasure trove of love ... friends and family can help but it takes a solid DATING HOME to ignite your Ishq wala love!"

"Presenting the @elevncommunity ... a love story written by women and ready to help you find "the one"... Let this year be your year of LOVE! Go ahead ... Rise in love with us!"

With this new venture, he has encouraged everyone to find meaningful relationships in today's digital age.

As soon as Karan Johar announced his new dating app, fans were eager to know if he was using the platform and whether he had finally found love through it.

A user wrote, "Karan, are you on the app?"

Another mentioned, "Did you find your special someone?"

However, KJo has yet to reveal whether he is personally exploring the app or if it has helped him in his search for love. Fans remain curious, hoping the filmmaker will spill some tea soon!

Work front

Karan Johar last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Under his Dharma Productions banner, he has also produced films such as the action-thriller Kill, the patriotic thriller Yodha, the jailbreak drama Jigra, and the comedy Bad Newz.

Some of his upcoming films include Dhadak 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, among others.