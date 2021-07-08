Chura Ke Dil Mera is back and how! The ultimate hit number from the 90s which featured a sensuous Shilpa Shetty and dapper Akshay Kumar has been recreated. And while Shilpa Shetty is back again oozing all that oomph, Akshay has been replaced by Meezaan Jaffrey. The duo are seen twisting their legs and shaking those pelvic muscles in the latest remake for Hungama 2.

The original song from Main Khiladi Tu Anari had been sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The music was given by Anu Malik, who has recreated the song for Hungama 2. The original singers have been replaced by Benny Dayal and Anu Malik's daughter, Anmol. Ever since the song dropped online, it has garnered quite some buzz. There are people who are loving the new version and there are those who can't forget the original.

Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnic react

Kumar Sanu however, seems to be in favor of the remake. "Mujhe naya wala sunke bauhaut achha laga (I enjoyed the new one), in the voice of new singers. I didn't know it was being recreated for this film. It was earlier planned for some other production, but done for another one," he told HT.

Alka Yagnik also didn't mind the new one but said it is quite different from the original. "But that is okay. It sounds cute, though very different from the original," she told the publication. On the other hand, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is not too pleased with the song.

"The original music director did the recreation, which is a good step. I won't say this is a very good attempt, but gaali mile ya tareef (compliment or backlash), it is for the original composer. In this song, male voice dominates, and there has been a drastic change in that, I didn't like it. Logon ke dimaag mein original baitha hua hai (People have the original one in their minds)," he added.