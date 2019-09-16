TV anchor Shilpa Chakravarthy, who was evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on Sunday, said that Baba Baskar had predicted her elimination the day she made her wildcard entry into the house.

A week after her entry, Shilpa Chakravarthy was nominated for eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3, along with Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja Reddy and Sreemukhi. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna announced on Sunday that she was voted out and asked her to come on the stage.

Talking to Nagarjuna, Shilpa Chakravarthy said, "It was a sweet and short journey. I entered the house a week ago and I was making friends. It feels little paining to be out when I was talking to everyone and trying to understand them. I feel that I would have got to spend another week's time inside the house."

After showing her journey inside the house, Nagarjuna asked whether she will enter the house again if she is given a chance. Shilpa Chakravarthy said, "I will enter without fail, but not without understanding the task." Later, the host connected with the housemates and allowed her to talk to them again.

Shilpa Chakravarthy said, "Baba Baskar predicted my elimination on the day I entered the house. He told me the same before I walked out of the house. You will walk out the route through which you walked in. First, he told four days, later he said one week. This week you will be evicted for sure."

Later, Nagarjuna gave her a task of attributing adjectives to each contestant. She gave the title of Tikkalodu to Mahesh, Cool dude to Varun, Andala Rakshasi to Shiva Jyoti, Mondodu to Ravikrishna, Kopishiti (spitfire) to Rahul, Murkhuralu to Punarnavi, Gayyali to Vithika (only to Varun), Anhankari to Himaja, Jittulamari to Baba Bhaskar and Avakasavadi to Sreemukhi.

Shilpa dropped the Big Bomb on Mahesh Vitta, according to which, he will need to jump in the pool if anyone, including himself, sleeps in the daytime. Before dropping the bomb, she said, "I will miss all of you. It was a very short time. If I was given another week, I would have become very close to you. All of you tried to be close to me. Thank you for the wonderful experience."