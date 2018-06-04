As Meghalaya's capital Shillong remained affected for the fourth day with fresh violence late on Sunday, the Union Home Ministry approved the deployment of 10 additional paramilitary forces in the tension-hit areas, Ministry sources said on Monday.

The Ministry took the decision considering the Meghalaya government's demand for the deployment of additional central paramilitary forces.

"Eight additional companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been sent to Shillong to assist the state police in managing law and order situation. At least 10 CRPF companies are already deployed there," said a source.

Home Ministry officials said the Central government is in touch with the state government and closely monitoring the situation in Shillong where authorities on Monday extended curfew following more violence on Sunday night, with mobs pelting the security forces with stones.

On June 1, the District Magistrate imposed curfew in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House in view of the breakdown of law and order in Motphran, Mawkhar and adjoining areas following the May 31 clash.

The clash took place after an altercation between a driver of the Khasi community employed with the Shillong Public Transport Service and some Punjabi women in Theme lew Mawlong, a Punjabi settlement in Shillong with around 350 households.

The curfew was relaxed for seven hours from 8 a.m. on Sunday and mob continued to throw stones at security forces forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.