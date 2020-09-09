Rahul Pandita, who has penned screenplay for Shikara, slammed actress Kangana Ranaut for announcing a film on Kashmiri Pandits. He said that she cannot understand their pain from the demolition of a wall.

Kangana Ranaut, who is fighting for the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, engaged in war of words with Shiva Sena leaders. In a sudden development, the officials of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) raided her Mumbai office on Monday and demolished some portions of it on Wednesday even before she landed in the city. In a series of tweets, she condemned the govt.

The actress tweeted a video, in which she is seen attacking the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Kangana Ranaut is seen questioning, "Uddhav Thackeray, What do you think? That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow. This is the wheel of time, remember, it never stays the same."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also announced to make a movie on Kashmiri Pandits. The actress added, "You have done me a favour. I knew what Kashmiri Pandits had gone through but I felt it too today. I vow to this country that I will make a film not only on Ayodhya but also Kashmir. I knew this would happen to me. This has some meaning. Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty, this terror, good that this happened to me. Because it means something. Jai hind, jai Maharashtra."

Soon after Kangana's video went viral, Rahul Pandita took to Twitter to slam her. The Shikara writer tweeted, "I am sorry, but from the demolition of a wall you cannot understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. You do not know how it is when all your hair turns white in three days; you do not know how it is when old people die in exile, crying about their inability to see home one last time."

Shikara writer Rahul Pandita added, "For God's sake, stop taking our name in vain. We refuse to be pawns in your battles of puny egos. Do not belittle our tragedy. Tomorrow your finger might get hurt somewhere. What will you say? I understand pain of Kashmiri Pandits? Pleaseeeee!"