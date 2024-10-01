Shigeru Ishiba, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has been elected as the country's next Prime Minister in a parliamentary vote on Tuesday. He will succeed Fumio Kishida.

Shigeru Ishiba, the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has been elected as the country's next Prime Minister in a parliamentary vote on Tuesday. He will succeed Fumio Kishida.

His leadership will be marked by challenges as Ishiba will have to work hard to restore the voter trust in the scandal-hit LDP, local media reported.

Ishiba emerged victorious in his fifth attempt at the LDP leadership, defeating Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi in a tightly contested runoff last week. Ishiba garnered 215 votes, surpassing Takaichi's 194.

Earlier on Monday, Ishiba announced plans to dissolve the lower house of the parliament on October 9, with a General Election scheduled for October 27.

His decision to call a snap election also drew a backlash from opposition parties, as they called it "disrespectful" and "unconstitutional" for him to make an announcement even before his election as the Prime Minister.

Upon winning the LDP leadership, Ishiba committed himself to restoring trust and transparency within the party, emphasising the need for humility, fairness, and adherence to rules.

His speech after the vote counting was grounded in the promise to make Japan a safer and more stable country. "I will dedicate myself to making Japan a safer country," he declared, signalling his intent to prioritise national security in his administration.

At a press conference following his victory, Ishiba stressed the importance of gaining the trust of the public and the need for accountability within the government.

Earlier in the day, Kishida decided on the en masse resignation of his Cabinet.

"Japan is facing a critical moment both at home and abroad. I sincerely hope that under the new Cabinet, important policies that will pave the way for Japan's future will be vigorously implemented. I ask for your continued support for the next Cabinet and the new Prime Minister," the outgoing PM said in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)