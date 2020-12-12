Singer and Robert Pattinson's former fiance FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Transformers' actor Shia LaBeouf. In the lawsuit, FKA Twigs has accused Shia of physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing her during their relationship. In addition to this, she has pointed out that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

The 32-year-old Tahliah Debrett Barnett, who goes by her stage name FKA Twigs, filed the lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf in a Los Angeles Superior Court. As per The New York Times, the lawsuit mainly focuses on an incident involving the singer as a passenger in a car that Shia recklessly drove.

As per the report, the singer-songwriter has accused Shia LaBeouf of "removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him." After Pattinson's former partner begged to be let out of the moving vehicle, he allegedly pulled over at a gas station where the singer took her bags from the trunk. It was at that moment when Shia LaBeouf reportedly followed and assaulted her.

The report further alleged that Shia once woke her up in the middle of the night and choked her.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," FKA twigs said in an interview.

Shia LaBeouf has responded via an email to The New York Times, where he addressed his abusive behavior.

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Shia LaBeouf troubled past:

Shia LaBeouf was once considered the next big thing in Hollywood. He starred in projects like Disturbia, The Buffalo News, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. After starring in Oliver Stone's Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, several critics pointed out that LaBeouf is taking over Hollywood as the new A-list. However, everything went down due to his troubled personal life.

Shia has been arrested several times for charges, including assault and disorderly conduct. One stranger even recorded his video in 2015 where he is seen arguing with his then-girlfriend, telling her, "This is the kind of thing that makes a person abusive."

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody," FKA Twigs further revealed.