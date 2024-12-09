Popular actors Alia Bhatt and Rakhi Sawant garner a huge fan following. Rakhi has been part of films and also appeared in several item numbers, which are still popular, while Alia Bhatt is currently the reigning queen of Bollywood. Not only is she one of the most bankable actors in B-town, but she also made a mark in Hollywood. Did you know Rakhi Sawant once met Alia Bhatt and kissed her in front of paps. Yes, the crossover between Rakhi and Alia happened in 2022.

When Alia Bhatt and Rakhi Sawant met each other

The 2022 ITA Awards had a surprising red carpet moment that wowed fans and paparazzi. Alia Bhatt and Rakhi Sawant posed together for the paps on the red carpet of the award show.

Rakhi Sawant opted for a shimmery top and pants. She wore a huge rose headband. Alia opted for a classy and elegant look in a metallic saree. Rakhi kissed Alia on her cheek, and Alia reciprocated her with a hug.

The video of Rakhi meeting Alia was reshared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

A user said, "Alia greeted Rakhi Sawant with love."

Another user mentioned, "Want to see Alia and Rakhi in a film together."

Rakhi expressed her admiration for the Bollywood actor and said, "She's my star. I love her."

Work Front: Alia Bhatt and Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is now a social media influencer and often shares updates about her day-to-day life on Instagram. She is yet to make an announcement about her upcoming projects.

Alia was last seen in Jigra, and Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which is set to release in 2026. Alia then has Alpha, and Ranbir will shoot for Ramayana.