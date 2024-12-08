Kapoor and Pataudi families often celebrate important dates and events together. Be it Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's birthday, or festivals like Diwali, Eid, and Christmas.

On Sunday, Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 80th birthday with her family. The lunch was hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena. And to ring in her 80th birthday, Sharmila's family, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Keemu and Jeh Ali Khan, were present.

Sara and Kareena shared pictures and videos from Sharmila's birthday lunch

In one of the pictures, Saif, Kareena, Soha, and Sara were seen posing with Sharmila.

Sharmila waved at the camera as she sat between Saif Ali Khan and Sara. Kareena Kapoor, Kunal, Inaaya Naumi Keemu and Jeh Ali Khan were also seen. Another clip shows all of them gathering around Sharmila as she cuts the cake.

The clip shows Sharmila getting scared as Inaaya handed her a big knife.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared adorable pictures as she celebrated her mother-in-law Sharmila's birthday. She wrote, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..."

Sara poses with Saif, Kareena

A picture shows Sara Ali Khan posing with Kareena and Saif. In another photo, Saif made a goofy face. Sara also posed with Sharmila in one of the pictures. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan (grandma). Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan (The pride of our family)."

Soha also posted several pictures from the inanimate bash. In the picture, Sharmila posed with a birthday card seemingly made by Inaaya. Jeh made a goofy face as he sat on Soha's lap in another photo. Sharmila photobombed Soha and Kunal's photo. Soha captioned the post, "Full stomachs and even fuller hearts."

Saba Ali Khan also posted a slew of photos on Instagram. She wrote, "My gorgeous Ma. Happiest Birthday. Love you to the moon n back ... stay healthy n in great spirits ALWAYS."

Ibrahim Ali Khan was missing as he didn't attend the bash.

About Sharmila Tagore's professional life

The actor began her acting journey at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama Apur Sansar (1959). The actor ruled the industry and made her mark in both Hindi and Bengali cinema alike.

Some of her iconic films like Devi, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, Anupama, Satyakam, Aradhana, An Evening in Paris, Nayak, Aranyer Din Ratri, Satyakam, and Aradhana. Fans also saw her in Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke, Namkeen, Mausam, Mann, Eklavya: The Royal Guard and Break Ke Baad.

The actor recently returned to films after 13 years with Gulmohar. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. Gulmohar also starred Simran and Suraj Sharma.