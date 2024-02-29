Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his recently released film Sam Bahadur which was released with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Both films did exceptionally well at the global box office. Vicky was lauded for his performance as Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in upcoming films Chhaava and Love And War. In Love And War, he will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is one of the most highly anticipated films of all time.

Amid his professional career soaring high. The actor often heaps praise on his wife Katrina Kaif. Vicky is known for his tough persona, but his soft boy era can only be seen with Katrina Kaif. The actor in his recent chat shared insights about how things change after marriage.

Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif home

In a chat with GQ, the actor said, "You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the 'us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life."

On Katrina's patience

Vicky Kaushal shares how his wife Katrina Kaif is more patient and makes him see things from a different perspective. He expressed, "And 8 out of 10 times I've realized, Oh, there was a different perspective to this but I was too stuck on mine. From the silliest things, like what food to order online to where to vacation to more serious subjects, we (Vicky and Katrina) have elaborate discussions on everything and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do."

Further, Vicky Kaushal says that he is more stubborn, while Katrina is more emotional.

On calling Katrina his home.

Vicky Kaushal says being with Katrina Kaif is "the best feeling." In his words, "Imagine it's your day off. It's raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there's nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You're just present. You feel absolutely content. When I'm with her (Katrina Kaif), that's what happens. I don't feel like rushing anywhere. It's simply the best feeling."

He also revealed that not only does Katrina make him feel 'romantic', but he also feels right with her. He added, "I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it's that feeling. She's home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn't changed. And I'm somebody who hasn't ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I'm with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right)."

Fans are gushing over Vicky Kaushal's pouring his heart out for Katrina. Netizens feel he isn't just a green flag but an entire forest altogether.

A user mentioned, "Katrina won in life.."

Another mentioned, " Vicky is not just a green flag, but an entire forest."

Katrina and Vicky got hitched on December 9, 2021, in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan.