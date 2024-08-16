Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couldn't keep their hands off one another at a recent event. It was the premiere of Nick Jonas' latest film – The Good Half where the two made a striking appearance. The power couple walked in hand-in-hand and happily posed for the photo-ops. Priyanka made sure all eyes were on her as she strutted in a black and bold, sheer Dolce and Gabbana outfit.

Adorned with delicate gold tone lace-embroidered floral pattern, the outfit accentuated Priyanka's curvaceous figure. The thigh-high slit and the one-shoulder design added an oomph factor to it. Underneath the sheer outfit, PeeCee wore a black bodysuit and looked sensuous. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress went for a strong look with statement earrings, neckpiece and rings.

How PeeCee helped Nick

Nick also looked dapper in his casual suit and gave a tough competition to Chopra. The two looked into each other's eyes and stole the spotlight with their fiery chemistry. "She saw an early cut of the movie about a year ago I think. She gave some few tiny notes that went a long way. She is obviously a brilliant actor and producer so I trust her opinion implicitly," Nick had once said about Priyanka sharing notes with him on acting.

Malti to act too?

Talking about whether or not their daughter, Malti Marie would be willing to join the industry, Nick had said that they would let her decide that. "I mean, she could. She's certainly full of personality. We have both been working for so long, and we understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of. We are fortunate to have had the kind of careers we have had. But it also is a wild ride so. We want her to take her sweet time making that decision. We will be there to guide her every step of the way if she wants," he had said in an interview.