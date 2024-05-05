Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's close friend director Ayan Mukerji, known for films like Wake Up Sid, Brahmastra, and YJHD, have been best friends for years was seeing baby-sitting Raha.

Angry Ayan Mukerji tells paps to not click Raha as he steps out with Raha in Alia Bhatt's absence

On Sunday morning, the director was spotted with Raha.

Ayan took Raha to get some snacks. Raha was seen clinging to her.

Ayan opted for a casual blue tee and white shorts, while little Raha looked adorable in a printed pyjama set. Raha wasn't pleased with the paparazzi around, and she was miffed with the scorching Mumbai heat. Her facial expressions became the topic of discussion for social media users.

As Ayan made his way towards the car as he with Raha in his arms. He told the paps 'Can you not take a video, please?'.

He was indeed miffed with the paps as the little girl was not in the mood. She was cutely playing with her hair.

Netizens said that her facial expressions are like Alia and Rishi Kapoor.

A user said This media has no shame at all. Its very clear that they did not want to you guys to take their pictures. But still, Indian media has got no shame.."

Another user wrote, "Raha exactly copy Alia.."

The third one mentioned, "She is disgusted by cameras.."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who was born in 2022.

The couple decided that they would not show their daugther's face to the world. During Christmas in December 2023, Ranbir and Alia showed paps and the world Raha, before heading for Christmas brunch.

Alia Bhatt jets off to New York

Meanwhile, Alia has headed to New York for her second consecutive appearance at Met Gala. After making her pearly debut at the Met Gala last year. She will be seen making a head-turning appearance this year too.

The theme for this year's gala Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Alia's choice of attire for this event could be a Gucci-inspired sari that beautifully marries her Indian heritage with the luxurious flair of a globally renowned fashion house.